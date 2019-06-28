New firework rules take effect

While most people celebrated the start of 2019 with a bang, elected officials in some Michigan cities brought in the new year with a new set of fireworks rules that effectively cuts down down on the free-for-all attitude around using them.

“The 30 days we used to allow…became a little more of a nuisance,” Lansing Fire Department assistant chief Mike Tobin said. “It was very difficult to enforce. Narrowing it down to a smaller and shorter time frame closer to the holidays, the actual times of the days have tightened up a little bit have made the enjoyment factor a lot higher for everybody, neighbors included.”

Not every city has their own set of rules for when you can and can’t light fireworks. Michigan law allows anyone to set off fireworks on personal property around major holidays, and in some cities you can light them every day of the year.

But not knowing the rules in your city can cost you. In Lansing and East Lansing people can start using fireworks on the Saturday before the Fourth of July all the way through the holiday, for a certain set of hours. Both police forces say lighting fireworks outside of the allowed days and times could lead to a $1000 fine. East Lansing police say the higher fee won’t change how they address firework concerns.

“Any time a neighbor calls and has concerns about fireworks we’re gonna send an officer out regardless of if it falls in that window where fireworks are allowed to be used,” East Lansing Police deputy chief Steve Gonzalez said. “We need to make sure that they’re being used properly. They have to be used on private property. If you’re intoxicated, you can’t be using fireworks.”

They’re also checking to make sure people use them safely. And they hope the number of calls about fires and injuries caused by fireworks will hit a new low this year.