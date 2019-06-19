New LGBTQ support group meets in Jackson

Community leaders joined the Activities Recovery Empowerment group of Jackson to kick off the first adult LGBTQ support group in that city.

Jackson mayor Derek Dobies and the director of the Pride Center joined other LGBTQ individuals at the ARE drop in center.

The group’s facilitator says those in the LGBTQ community suffer higher rates of workplace harassment, housing discrimination, suicidal thought and substance abuse compared to the general population.

This is a chance for them to create new relationships and gain a wider support group.

“There isn’t enough that’s why we are starting this here and its for not just for the drop-in members. It’s also for the rest of the community so everybody’s welcome,” said Breanna Spitere-Phillips, Peer support Specialist.

The group is open to the public and will be held Tuesdays from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m.



