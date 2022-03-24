SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a threat made Wednesday, New Lothrop Area Public Schools is releasing new information regarding a threat made to their school.

According to a letter from Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume, a non-specific threat was made to the school district on March 23.

As a precaution, both school buildings went into secure mode. Parents were not notified of the schools operating under secure mode due to it not being a part of the district protocol.

The district is working with law enforcement and representative with the Regional Education Service District as police investigate the threat.

In response to the threat, the district decided to cancel school Thursday.

After police determined that the threat was not credible, extracurricular activities will be held on a voluntary basis, and school will be back in session on Friday.

The district wanted to make a few points very clear during this time:

All threats will be taken seriously.

Making threats is a crime.

Charges will be pursued against anyone who makes a threat and the district will work with law enforcement.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Superintendent Berthiaume. “We will continue to communicate and maintain transparency with you through these communications regarding safety and security issues.”