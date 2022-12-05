EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From Spanish to Swahili, a new center at Michigan State University will help translate and interpret a variety of languages.

The MSU Translation Center offers services in Ancient Greek, Arabic, Bengali, Catalan, English, French, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Mandarin, Mongolian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Thai, Valencian, Vietnamese and Wolof.

The center’s director, Anthony Grubbs, said that the center will help not only the university, but the entire state.

“We have an extraordinary number of talented faculty who are native language speakers, teachers, researchers, and translators,” Grubbs said. “Their expertise and backgrounds will help make the services we offer more diverse and inclusive across languages, cultures, and academic disciplines.”

All translators have experience in academic and professional settings in English and the languages that they can translate.

Pricing for services is competitive and quotes vary based on the services needed, content type, length, language and timeframe.