NEW MUGSHOT: Lansing double-homicide suspect arraigned in court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After turning himself into police yesterday, double-homicide suspect Brion Reynolds was arraigned in court today.

The 23-year-old was arraigned today in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following:

Count 1: Open Murder

Count 2: Open Murder

Count 3: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 4: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 5: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearms

Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearms

Reynolds is being held without bond.

Reynolds, 23, had been on the run since Sept. 16 after he allegedly killed two women, 24-year-old Alexis Brown and 46-year-old Michelle Roper. Officials say he also hurt a 6-year-old boy.

After the alleged murders, police say Reynolds took two young children, Liliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds. An amber alert was issued for the girls, but they were later found safe in a north Lansing home.

Reynolds is the father of the two girls.

Gavin Anspach, who was reported with Reynolds, was taken into questioning by police on Sept. 17, 2021.

Reynolds is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward on Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m., with his preliminary exam scheduled for Feb. 3 at 8 a.m.