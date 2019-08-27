New parking restrictions at Okemos High School varsity football games

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Property taxes are due on Tuesday, September 3rd because August 31st falls on a Saturday before Labor Day this year.

Property taxes can be paid in person at any MSUFCU located in Lansing, East Lansing, Okemos, Haslett, Mason and Charlotte.

Property taxes can also be paid at the City Treasurer’s Office which is located on the 1st floor of City Hall or online.

The City of Lansing’s Office of Treasury reminds residents that payments must be received by the Treasurer's Office by 5:00 p.m. on September 3rd to be considered on time.