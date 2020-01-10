New president at Lansing School District Board of Education

Closings & Delays
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Board officers were elected unanimously by the nine-member Board of Education Thursday.

The Lansing School District Board of Education has elected Gabrielle Lawrence as president and Rachel Willis as vice president.

“It is an honor to serve as board president, and I sincerely appreciate the support and confidence of my fellow board members,” said president Lawrence.

The Board of Education also elected Dr. Nathan Burroughs as treasurer along with Dr. Nino Rodriguez as secretary.

