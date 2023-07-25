LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police report 16 people died on state roads in the past week. This brings the total to 534 for this year so far. Additionally, 151 people were severely injured in the past week, bringing the total to 2,905 to date. When compared to last year, there are 29 fewer deaths and 96 more serious injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a safety research report which identifies how federal and state agencies can address the continuing problem of impaired driving. The NTSB examined the crash risk associated with different drugs including alcohol, cannabis, prescription, and other drugs, as well as the prevalence of their use among drivers.

Researchers found that alcohol and cannabis are the first and second most common drugs involved in impaired driving crashes. They also found that cannabis was most often detected in combination with other drugs.