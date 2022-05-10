LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new announcement from the Lansing School District is saying that the 2022-23

academic calendar will look very different than in past years.

There are three primary changes to the academic calendar.

First off, universal preschool students will shift to a Monday-Thursday schedule with Friday off.

“Lansing is making some changes that will really benefit the kids, parents and teachers,” said Lansing Schools Education Association (LSEA) teacher union president Chuck Alberts. “These are smart schedule changes and I think the universal preschool change to Monday-Thursday will really be beneficial to all.”

“Young children thrive from consistent schedules and a stable routine,” said district preschool supervisor Angela Barry. “Lansing School District preschoolers will benefit because instead of Wednesday off, they will have four consistent days of school before breaking for the weekend.”

Additionally. schools will not have classes during Thanksgiving week and teacher professional development days will shift from Wednesday to Friday.

“There will be no school for students Thanksgiving week, giving families the opportunity to be together for the holidays,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week will be professional development days for LSEA members but it will be virtual, allowing them to remotely connect from anywhere while also giving them the opportunity to be with family or travel that week. Other professional development days during the year will move from Wednesday to Friday.”