SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Newly appointed Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman is coming into the office with a criminal record of his own.

The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.

In a story that was first reported by the Lansing City Pulse, Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence, and at least one member of the committee who appointed Chapman was unaware of the 2018 arrest.

Police records from 2018 show two Michigan State Police officers were called about someone who was stopped in the middle of the entrance ramp to eastbound I-69 from M-71.

When police arrived, they found Chapman asleep in the driver’s seat.

When he woke up, he rolled the window down and that’s when the officers said they smelled ‘strong odors of intoxicants’ coming from the car.

When officers attempted to conduct field sobriety tests, Chapman refused to cooperate and was arrested.

Chapman did agree to a breathalyzer test, where he blew a 0.19 on test one and 0.17 on test two.

Under Michigan law, 0.08 is considered intoxicated.

Officers also seized two firearms from the vehicle during the stop.

According to the City Pulse, in a plea deal the firearms possession was dismissed and both weapons were returned to him.

Chapman was sentenced to a $685 fine, plus fees, and nine months probation.