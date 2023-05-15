City Clerk Mindy Seavey swears in St. Johns’ new Deputy Chief of police Andrew Tobias.(Photo/St. Johns Police Department Facebook page)

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — The St. Johns Police Department had a new addition sworn into the force Monday morning.

Andrew Tobias was selected to fill the newly created deputy chief position, which was created to “add specific skillsets, talents and experience to the force,” the department said on Facebook.

Tobias was officially sworn into office by City Clerk Mindy Seavey.

Police Chief David Kirk said that the department is excited to have Tobias joining the team.

“We are incredibly excited to have him on board as we continue to improve the department and address priorities in the community,” Kirk said.

According to the police department, Tobias is a veteran officer with more than 24 years of work experience in law enforcement.

He worked with Meridian Township police for 21 years, most recently as a sergeant.

“Andrew’s wealth of knowledge and operational experience checks all the boxes, and he’s willing to wear many hats,” Kirk added. “He has an incredibly positive outlook, and a great record for mentoring and developing staff. The opportunity to partner with him to move our department forward is exciting on all levels.”