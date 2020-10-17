New statue of Gerald R. Ford unveiled at Grand Rapids airport

A Lufthansa aircraft rolls to the parking position at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids unveiled a new statue of its namesake president today.

The statue was unveiled to celebrate the opening of the new “Presidential Gateway Plaza.”

Gerald Ford’s eldest son, Mike Ford, spoke at the unveiling.

Artist Brett Grill says the sculpture was originally planned to be farther out from the airport, where it would be visible to people driving there, but it was eventually decided to move it closer so it would be welcoming for guests flying in.