VIDEO 1

VIDEO 2

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has released footage of Anthony McRae allegedly walking into the MSU Union moments after shooting several students at Berkey Hall.

The university released two new videos to the public on Friday that were first obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

The first video starts with the same view of McRae that was used in the screenshot that was sent out the night of the shooting.

According to the time stamps on the video, McRae walks into a side door of the MSU Union at 8:24 p.m. and immediately pulls out his weapon. He appears to check if it is loaded and then walks off-camera.

In the second video, you can see McRae walk into view and then turn right into a room.

MSU did not say why, but roughly 24 seconds are cut out. After the stoppage, you see a person who is blurred out run through the same path McRae came in and out the same door.

About 5 seconds after that person left the building, McRae walks out the same door. He can be seen ducking and looking around corners before exiting from the same entrance he came in.

McRae left the building at 8:26:03 and at 8:27:17 you can see a police officer run up to the same door McRae had just left out of, meaning police missed him by a little more than a minute.