New York City Marathon to return at 60% capacity

(WLNS) — The New York City Marathon will return this fall for its 50th anniversary.

The marathon will be on November 7th with some changes.

The marathon will allow for 33,000 participants, about 60% of its usual number.

Registration opens on June 8th, and health and safety guidelines will be in place and may be subject to change, depending on what guidance emerges between now and marathon day.

The New York road runners club, says participants who originally signed up for the canceled 2020 marathon will be contacted about entry into this year’s race.

