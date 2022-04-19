EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night at the Museums is making a grand return to the MSU Broad Art Museum and MSU Museum Friday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This special event is in partnership with the MSU Science Festival, and both the science festival and MSU Broad Art Museum are celebrating their 10th anniversaries.

Event officials say they are excited for this free family-friendly event that will showcase science and art-inspired activities.

Night at the Museums is hosted by the Michigan State University Museum and MSU Broad Art Museum.

This event will take place at both museums.

The MSU Broad Art Museum is located at 547 E Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48824.

The MSU Museum is located at 409 W Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823.

You can find more information on events and how to register by clicking here.