Nine Michigan communities receive over $260k in local business grants

MacCready Park. It's been a popular place for decades. 408 acres to walk, run, hike, or bike. Now it's closed. All thanks to recent vandalism, leaving many people confused and disappointed.

"I've been coming down here since it's opened and I remember when the MacCready's owned it. But we come down here and walk. This is a wonderful place. We take the dog and there's lots of families out here. There's kids. And I have never seen any problems," said Mark Losey.