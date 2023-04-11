LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Niowave, Inc., a supplier of medical and industrial radioisotopes from uranium and radium, plans to expand its operations in Lansing, which will create $20 million in investments and 35 new jobs.

Niowave will now expand production and shipping from its Lansing facilities of several medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for conditions including cancer and heart disease.

Officials say the project has the potential to make mid-Michigan an “isotope capital.”

“Michigan was chosen for this expansion over several other states because of our regional talent pool and the number one nuclear physics program in the nation at Michigan State University, home to the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (F-RIB) that opened last year,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release on Tuesday.

The project is funded in part by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan Program performance-based grant. The company chose Michigan for the project over competing sites in California, Indiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Niowave, Inc., was established in 2005 as a spinoff from the National Superconducting Cyclotron Lab, now known as the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB).

In November 2013, the Michigan Strategic Fund awarded Niowave a Michigan Business Development Program repayable grant for the construction of its new facility in Lansing, which at the time created 30 jobs and an $8.5 million total capital investment. The company has since met the requirements for the grant.

“Niowave chose mid-Michigan as home nearly 20 years ago because of the unique combination of science and advanced manufacturing talent,” said Mike Zamiara, President of Niowave, Inc. “We made the right decision then and are excited to expand here now.”

Niowave plans to proceed with the project later this year, after key local, state and federal approvals are complete.

People who are interested in working for Niowave can visit the company’s Website and its career page.