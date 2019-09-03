No bomb found at high school in Ionia

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) - The Meridian Township Board honored officers who pulled a women from her sinking car at a pond in Okemos.

Supervisor Ron Styka honored both Chief Plaga and Sergeant Besonen this evening.

The chief and sergeant both received a free year of coffee from Quality Dairy for their heroic lifesaving actions.

On August 26th, Chief Plaga was heading to Quality Dairy for a cup of coffee when he got word that an elderly woman drove her car into Walden Pond in Okemos.

When Chief Plaga arrived, the woman’s red sedan was in the middle of the pond and sinking quickly. With no time to wait for a dive crew, he jumped into action.

Chief Plaga quickly swam across Walden Pond and when he got to the car only the woman’s mouth and nose were above water. The Chief was joined by Sergeant Ed Bensonen who helped open a car door.

By the time they got the woman out of the car, it was completely underwater.