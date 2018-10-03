Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASON, Mich (WLNS) - There will be no charges brought against two former Ingham County Animal Control Shelter officials related to the treatment of animals.

A special prosecutor has declined to charge former director John Dinon and deputy director Anne Burns after the Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney's office reviewed a number of investigations into the case.

Dinon was dismissed from his position July 31 and Burns retired from her position July 30.

In a new release, Prosecuting Attorney Deana Finnegan said her decision came after investigations by the Michigan Humane Society, the Ingham County Controller’s Office, and the Mason Police Department.

“The dogs at issue were never deprived of food, water or veterinary services.” Finnegan wrote. “Further,

it was determined that several of the dogs had developed whip worms which explained their weight loss.”

Questions also arose out of a Michigan Humane Society investigation concerning the decision to

euthanize "Dreamville", one of the animals seized in a dog fighting ring. “The delay in deciding to treat or euthanize resulted in unnecessary suffering,” according to the Humane Society report.

However, Prosecutor Finnegan stated, “Perhaps a decision to euthanize Dreamville earlier would have eased that dog’s suffering, however this decision does not rise to criminal abuse or neglect.”

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has appointed former Ingham County Animal Control Officer Jodi LeBombard as the new Animal Control Director.

She is scheduled to begin work in that position October 15.