No contact advisory issued for parts of the Grand River

ONONDAGA, Mich (WLNS) - Deputies are investigating a body found in the Grand River near Onondaga.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office received a call about the body just before 7:30 this evening from people who spotted it while kayaking.

The regional dive team was called to the scene and retrieved the body near the shore and east of Baldwin Park.

The body was in the water for awhile and police can not determine at this time if it is a male or female.

The death is being treated as suspicious given the circumstances however an autopsy will be performed to determine exactly how the person died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.