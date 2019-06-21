LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Officials are advising the public to avoid contact with Rayner Creek and Sycamore Creek in and north of Mason.
Contact with the Red Cedar River and the Grand River downstream from Sycamore Creek near Potter Park Zoo and west of the zoo should also be avoided.
Wastewater was released into the Rayner Drain on June 20 in Mason.
This action was necessary to prevent additional sewage backups and ponding in low-lying areas within Mason.
The Ingham County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and is expected to provide more information on Monday, June 24th.
No contact advisory issued for parts of the Grand River
