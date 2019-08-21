No contest plea in $700k Jackson racketeering case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former Jackson-based investment advisor charged with stealing $700,000 from his clients pleaded no contest Friday.
The 70-year-old pleaded no contest to one felony count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise in a Jackson County Circuit Court.
Robert Morley Jr. was originally charged with one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise and 29 counts of felony embezzlement.
Morley stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple who entrusted him with their life savings, according to a press release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
As part of his plea, Morley Friday paid $120,000 toward restitution and is required to pay the remaining $580,000 through a restitution order. The restitution will be distributed to the victims’ heirs.
He will remain in Jackson County jail until his sentencing and faces up to 20 years in prison.
