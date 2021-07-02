No more mandatory COVID-19 testing for agricultural employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With increased vaccination rates, better access to testing and vaccinations, declining COVID-19 case numbers and enhanced housing and worker protections, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will no longer require COVID-19 testing for agricultural workers.

With COVID-19 transmission numbers low and increasing vaccination rates, we are removing the requirement for testing for these workers. The most important tool we have is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and we encourage everyone to join the nearly 62% of Michiganders who have already been vaccinated as soon as possible.” Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director

MDHHS awarded $60 million to help improve access to vaccinations to high-risk populations, which includes workers in the agricultural industry.

We have made great progress in containing COVID-19 in our state and we continue to provide critical workplace protections more focused on areas of increased COVID-19 risk. In non-health care settings, it’s important that all employers recognize that they have a general duty to provide a safe workplace.” Sean Egan, Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director

Other protections put in place for workers are in effect, for example, providing quarantine housing for workers exposed to COVID-19.