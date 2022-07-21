JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County prosecutor said seven officers should not face charges after shooting a man who lead them on a chase near Liberty Township.

During the investigation, three sheriff’s deputies, two state troopers and two public safety officers from Blackman-Leoni Township were put on paid administrative leave.

Details included in Thursday’s opinion from the Jackson County prosecutor said on March 5th, a domestic assault complaint was called into Blackman-Leoni Township Police around 1:30 am.

Officers went to the Meijer in the 3000 block of East Michigan Avenue, where the suspect, 33-year-old Brandon Nodine was expected to be.

Police found Nodine behind a house asleep behind the wheel of a pick-up truck that was later determined to be stolen.

The report said Nodine refused to get out of the truck and lead police on a chase.

At one point, Nodine stopped and showed a gun before driving off again until the truck broke down.

After a foot chase and K9 search, police found Nodine in an SUV on the 7900 block of Draper Rd in Liberty Township.

After a nearly 45-minute stand-off, the seven officers fired at Nodine after he pointed a gun at them.

Later investigation revealed the gun was fake.

Out of the 78 rounds fired, Nodine was hit 7 times.

Nodine survived and appeared in court in April to face three charges, resisting and obstructing a police officer, fleeing & eluding and a second offense of domestic violence.