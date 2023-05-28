LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself wanting to celebrate Memorial Day in mid-Michigan, there are always some local events that you can check out.

In Mason, there will be a Courthouse Memorial Remembrance ceremony at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 9 a.m.

The ceremony and parade are being hosted by the American Legion-Cavender Post 148. Drivers in the Mason area can expect road closures from 8:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

The parade will start near Bond Park, travelling along the blue path pictured above to Maple Grove Cemetery.

A parade will start at 10 a.m. in Leslie, travelling down Woodworth Street and end with a ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery on Kirby Road.

There will also be a parade at 10 a.m. in Potterville. The parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. at Potterville Public Schools.

There will be a ceremony at Veterans Park after the parade.

Then at 11 a.m. in Leslie there will be a Chicken BBQ event, hosted by The American Legion #491 at Woodworth Street.

For a $15 donation, you can get chicken, beans, potato salad, a roll and dessert.

Meanwhile, in Fowlerville, there will be a VFW Memorial Day Service starting at 10:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Cemetery and Grand River roads.

The parade will start with a short march from the first gate to the Cannon Memorial.

The service will feature the Fowlerville High School Band, a special flag folding by Scout Troop 336, vocalist Kari Holmes singing “America The Beautiful” and Patricia Bohman will sing “Blades of Grass And Pure White Stones.”

Dimondale will have a parade starting at 11 a.m., in the parking lot of Carl’s Supermarket. The parade will end with a ceremony at the Dimondale Cemetery.

Those in Eaton Rapids looking to celebrate can go to the Eaton Rapids High School Memorial Day Parade, which will start in the downtown area at 11 a.m.

Meridian Township is hosting a Memorial Day Service at Glendale Cemetery starting at 11 a.m.

The Meridian Community Band will play tribute selections, Scouts BSA Troop 164G and 125 will lead the Color Guard, and a special presentation will be provided by Pastor Trevor Sutton and Retired Army Veteran Dennis Carpenter.

Holt will also be celebrating the holiday with a parade starting at 2 p.m. The event is being hosted by Holt American Legion Post 238.

The parade will start at 4025 Holt Road and will end at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Gardens.

