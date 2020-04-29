Notable Spartans celebrate the class of 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Firefighters across the country are battling on the front lines and are feeling the strain of this massive public health emergency.

8,579 firefighters have been quarantined across the country, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Locally, the IAFF breaks down our area into District 8 and 13, with 2,106 members exposed to COVID-19 and 1,221 quarantined.