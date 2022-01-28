NOTICE: Boil water advisory issued for Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Grand Ledge due to emergency water main repair near E. Colonial Park Drive.

The following addresses are affected by the main break:

BOILING WATER BEFORE USE: Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. Please find additional information on safely consuming water during a boil water advisory at https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.

STORING WATER PRIOR TO BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Functioning critical infrastructure is imperative during the COVID-19 pandemic, for both public health and safety, as well as community well-being. Many residents may choose to bottle water in their homes a day or two prior to a boil water advisory. Please find recommendations below from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on safely storing water, or learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/creating-storing-emergency-water-supply.html.

DISCOLORATION: When water service is restored, it is not uncommon to experience slight discoloration in the water coming out of your tap. It is caused by natural sediment and minerals that have come loose in pipes from pressure changes. The discoloration can be flushed by waiting approximately 30 minutes for crews to stop work, or move from the area, then run cold water in a sink or bathtub until clear.

City of Grand Ledge