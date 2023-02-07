LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats that were made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.

The statement, made on MSP’s official Facebook page reads:

“We are receiving a number of false threats against schools across the state. Each threat is being investigated to ensure the safety of students and staff.

At this time, we are not aware of any specific or credible threats to K-12 educational facilities in Michigan.”

MSP also took the opportunity to warn people about the legal consequences for making threats like these.

“Please remember reporting a false threat against schools or businesses is a crime,” MSP Second District said. “Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids. Usually, after a large incident like this we get copy cat calls for days following the incident. While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism.”

So far, police have confirmed hoax shooting reports made at:

Okemos High School

Jackson High School

Renaissance High School in Detroit

Huron High School in Ann Arbor

False shooting reports like these are often called “swatting,” a term used by law enforcement to refer to a fake emergency that is used to summon a response from a SWAT team.