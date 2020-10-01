LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—October is National Distracted Driving Awareness month and local safety officials are urging Michiganders to not drive “intoxicated.”

It was moved from April to October this year due to Covid-19.

Authorities say texting-while-driving is among the many distractions that endanger motorists on the road every day.

AAA officials say the top 3 distractions include cellphone use, in-vehicle technology, and passengers in the vehicle.

Michigan law prohibits texting while driving, with a first offense costing motorists a fine of $100.