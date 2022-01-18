Off-duty firefighter killed while helping someone on side of road near St. Johns

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An off-duty firefighter was hit and killed by a passing car while helping someone on the side of the road.

Zach Miller worked with the Elsie Area Fire Department and was trying to help other people who were in a crash, when he was hit by another driver.

The incident happened Tuesday morning just east of St. Johns on M-21, between 127 and Scott Rd.

“It’s a very hard day here at the Elsie Area Fire Department,” the department said on their Facebook page. “Rest in Peace, Zach. You will be missed. We have the watch from here.”

