Officer in Jackson County to face criminal charges

The Michigan Attorney General says she’s charging a police officer in Jackson County with breaking the law.

Dana Nessel says she’s charging Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Officer David Lubahn with perjury and misconduct in office. Both are felonies.

Nessel says it stems from an investigation in a report of shots fired back in October of 2019.

Nessel says after officers tracked down the suspects in the shooting, they found a gun safe and the key to open it in a hotel room. She says Lubahn opened the safe without legal authorization and then presented the court with a search warrant that contained false information.

If convicted, the perjury charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. the misconduct charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Nessel made the announcement today along with charges against other officers in Saginaw and Washtenaw counties. The Attorney General’s offices often handles investigations against law enforcement officers to avoid a conflict of interest with investigators and prosecutors at the local level.

“Law enforcement officers take an oath of office and we fully expect them to uphold that promise,” Nessel said in a press release. “Those who betray their oath behave in a manner beneath their position as trusted public servants and undermine the credibility of every upstanding officer who serves.”