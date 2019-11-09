Officers looking for man impersonating MSP Trooper

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - Officers seized guns, money and drugs in Jackson on Thursday.

The Jackson Narcotics Enforcment Team conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of E. South St in Jackson, according to a tweet posted by Michigan State Police First District.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including parole violation.

The Jackson resident is being held at the Jackson County jail.