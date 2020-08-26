UPDATE: Officers find missing 21-year-old

Delhi Twp, Mich. (WLNS) According to an arrest warrant by the Ingham County Sheriffs department, a six-year-old child sustained fractures to the face, broken ribs, holes in both his lungs, and too many whipping marks to count. Police believe the injuries could be the result of stomping.

The incident happened on the 4000 block of Davlind Drive in Delhi Township. Police arrived around 3:30 am. The warrant says, neighbors claim to have heard murderous screams for two-three hours.