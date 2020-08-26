HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: The 21-year-old was located.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for Mark Moreno who is missing from the Hillsdale College area.
The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post for the missing 21-year-old who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, and a dark blue backpack.
Moreno is 5’10” with thin curly brown hair.
Anyone with information or if you see Mark Moreno, please call the Hillsdale City Police Department at (517) 439 – 9913.
UPDATE: Officers find missing 21-year-old
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: The 21-year-old was located.