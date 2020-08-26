UPDATE: Officers find missing 21-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: The 21-year-old was located.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for Mark Moreno who is missing from the Hillsdale College area.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post for the missing 21-year-old who was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, and a dark blue backpack.

Moreno is 5’10” with thin curly brown hair.

Anyone with information or if you see Mark Moreno, please call the Hillsdale City Police Department at (517) 439 – 9913.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar