Officers responded to six shootings in Jackson over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan awarded grant from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor chemicals including PFAS, pesticides, arsenic, lead and mercury.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is one of six states awarded this grants to expand toxic chemical biomonitoring.

Biomonitoring measures environmental chemicals that actually enter the body.

The data will be used to identify and help at-risk communities.

“This is a great win for all of Michigan,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “This knowledge will help us to develop and evaluate ways to both prevent and reduce chemical exposures.”

The grant funding of about $4 million over five years will support two new programs, the Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring program and PFAS among Michigan firefighters.

The first program will test chemicals in adults statewide for PFAS, certain pesticides as well as heavy metals such as arsenic, mercury and lead.

“Because Michigan has a legacy of industrial activity and a high number of hunters, anglers and private well users, Michigan adults may be exposed to environmental chemicals in different ways than the rest of the U.S. population,” said Matt Geiger, chemistry and toxicology division director at the MDHHS State Public Health Lab and one of the principal investigators on the grant.

The second program will measure PFAS among Michigan firefighters to better understand how people may get PFAS on the job.

Data from recent scientific studies show that firefighters have levels of certain types of PFAS in their blood that are higher than the national average.

Information from these grants will be in addition to identifying groups exposed to environmental chemicals.

Biomonitoring is an increasingly important tool in public health. In the past Michigan officials had several projects including monitoring chemicals in consumers of Great Lakes fish, tracking Michiganders’ exposure to polybrominated biphenyl flame retardants that had been accidentally mixed with cattle feed, and an investigation into dioxin exposure in the Tittabawassee River flood plain.