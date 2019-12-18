Officials: 2019 Dangerous Toys Guide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are urging parents to protect your children from hazardous toys this holiday season.
Every three minutes, a child is treated in a U.S. emergency room for a toy-related injury and because of this risk, it’s important that we share a few tips on how to make informed decisions when purchasing toys this holiday seasonMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
The 2019 Dangerous Toys Guide provides general toy shopping tips to remain age-appropriate and safe — both physically and digitally – while also listing popular recalls and the steps to take if you already own the product.