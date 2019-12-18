Officials: 2019 Dangerous Toys Guide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Lansing Police Department tweeted this afternoon that they recovered a gun that a parolee was not supposed to have during a check last night.

The LPD "VCI" team was working with Michigan Department of Corrections to check on parolees last night.

The parolee who was in possession of the weapon is back in jail, according to a tweet by the Lansing Police.