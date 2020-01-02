DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents called officials in Delta Township last month, concerned about a smell they thought might be natural gas or sewer leaks.
Officials sniffed out the problem to figure out the smell was of decomposing daikon radishes, a Japanese root vegetable.
They had been planted in fields in the township and surrounding areas as a cover crop after a wet spring, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The radish variety is among those recommended by natural resources officials to plant during such periods — not to harvest but to decompose in a bid to nourish the soil, aerate it and prevent erosion.
Then when temperatures rose in December the scent permeated the air.
Officials get to root of odor in Delta Township
