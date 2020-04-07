LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former gas station on Saginaw Ave. near Frandor was the location of a possible arson today.
Witnesses called about smoke coming from the building just before 6:00 p.m. Multiple crews including Lansing Township Fire Department were on the scene and were able to put out the fire.
Officials say they have a possible suspect. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Officials have possible arson suspect for a fire near Frandor
