Officials have possible arson suspect for a fire near Frandor

John Willis knows Jackson. He's lived here his entire life, and he's served this community, and mentored teenagers for years. Now John's the leader of the new 'Cure Violence Program'. The program is aimed at using interrupters to stop the violence before it happens.

"What you want to do is identify those that are most at risk. Get some experts some people that are familiar with those communities, get their opinions, get their input, and make some changes within that community," said Neighborhood Outreach Coordinator for the City of Jackson, John Willis.