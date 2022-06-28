LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A toddler killed in a Lansing house fire on Monday has been identified by the Lansing Fire Department.

According to officials, 23-month-old Damian Shessia was killed in the fire Monday morning.

Officials determined the fire started in the back bedroom of the home on the 200 block of East Cavanaugh Road. The home was a rental, official said, and there were no working smoke detectors.

The incident started around 10:45 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

First responders said when they arrived they saw heavy smoke at the home.

The toddler’s mother and two other children were sent to a local hospital to be treated.

The two other children who were at the house are expected to survive.