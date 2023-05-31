Officials have identified the man that was killed last Wednesday.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials have named the man who died after being hit by a car on Thursday, May 25.

The 70-year-old Hillsdale County man that was identified as James Earl Lockwood.

State police initially reported the crash in a tweet.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred before 2 p.m. in Leroy Township, when a car heading east hit Lockwood who was directing traffic in a work zone.

Initially, the man was severely injured. Emergency crews had to help get Lockwood out from under the car that hit him.

Ambulances took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Lockwood was working for a contractor with the State of Michigan before he died.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Williamston, had minor injuries.