Officials investigating after deadly house fire in Potterville

POTTERVILLE, MICH. (WLNS) — Officials are investigating after a deadly house fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene of Windsor Highway and North Royston road. When our 6 News crew arrived on scene they couldn’t see flames or smoke coming from the home.

Our crews did speak with the owner who said everyone got out okay, but a cat and dog did not make it.

Firefighters from several departments were on scene to assist including Benton Township. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire so make sure you stay with 6 News as we learn more.