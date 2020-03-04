Officials issue cease and desist orders to local funeral homes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials issued formal complaints against two local funeral homes for not having active licenses and misrepresenting the establishments on renewal applications.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued the cease and desist orders earlier this week against Barker-Leik Funeral Home in Mulliken as well as Field & Leik Funeral Home in Dimondale.
LARA’s Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing bureau action follows an investigation into that found both places have not held a registration since 1996.
Barker-Leik’s manager and owner, Donald H. Leik, and Field & Leik’s manager, Michael Mills, Jr., were also accused of aiding and abetting the establishments in the unlicensed practice of mortuary science.
Field & Leik submitted an incomplete application to reinstate its registration under the Prepaid Act in October 2019, but it remains incomplete to this date.
On October 31, 2019, both establishments’ funeral establishment licenses lapsed due to expiration and remain in that status to date.
