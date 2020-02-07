Officials issue recall on medical marijuana products in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials issued a recall on medical marijuana products which failed laboratory testing.
This recall affects marijuana products sold from Fuel 420 located in the 1200 block of Falahee Road in Jackson.
All cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility that sold the marijuana product as well as the METRC tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.
METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000026
Cart 510 .6G Wedding Cake – FUEL 420
Sold between April 3, 2019 and November 11, 2019
METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000032
Carts 510 .6G Lime – FUEL 420
Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019
METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000022
Cart 510 .6G Skittlez – FUEL 420
Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019
METRC # 1A4050100001AF5000000031
Carts 510 .6G Lemonade – FUEL 420
Sold between March 31, 2019 and November 22, 2019
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the health and safety advisory bulletin today that recalls products with high levels of vitamin E acetate which were prohibited under emergency rules made late last year.
These vape cartridges were manufactured prior to the November 22nd rules.