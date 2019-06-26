DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) – Officers are reminding residents of increased security, parking and safety tips during the July 3rd fireworks display at Sharp Park.
The annual family fun event attracts thousands of residents so the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and Delta Township are working together to keep people safe before, during and after the event.
Sharp Park will be closed to vehicles on the evening of July 2nd and available by permit only after 5:00 PM on July 3rd.
The main entrance from Elmwood Road will be open to pedestrians and vehicles with a valid Delta Township parking permit while a second entrance on the west end of the park will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
People entering Sharp Park can be searched as well as their stuff. This search can be refused but will result in not being able to enter the park.
Fireworks, missile-like objects, and weapons or firearms that are not permitted by law are prohibited in Sharp Park.
State-wide people are not allowed to use consumer fireworks on public property, church property or other organizations property without express permission.
Individuals can not use fireworks under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or any combination of both.
Officials release details on Delta Township fireworks at Sharp Park
