LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video showing who it says is the suspect involved in a large chase and crash earlier this week.

A police chase involving a stolen car led to two separate crashes Wednesday night that injured multiple people, including a deputy. Officials now say the man recorded on this security camera could be the driver they are searching for.

(Image from video: Eaton County)

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began at around 8:15 p.m. near Richard Ave and W Saginaw St. A deputy noticed a nearby blue four-door 2016 Hyundai Sonata with a smashed rear window. After running its license plate, the deputy discovered the car was stolen at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in Delta Township.

A chase began when the deputy attempted to pull the car over. During the chase, police say the driver of the Sonata intentionally crashed into a patrol vehicle, leaving a deputy with injuries to the back and head. The chase ended at W Saginaw St. and Bon Air St. when the Sonata crashed into another vehicle, injuring those inside.

The driver of the Sonata then exited the car and ran away from the scene. Police describe the man as being 5’8″ and around 170 lbs. He was last seen near W Genesee St. and Bon Air Rd, wearing an all-black outfit with white stripes on the right leg and a backpack.

A 6 News crew arrived at the area of W Saginaw St. and Bon Air Rd. at around 9 p.m. and saw a blue car with significant front-end damage and airbags deployed. Two trucks were also seen on the site, one with another car on its bed.

Vehicles from multiple departments, including the Lansing Police Department, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Township Fire Department, and Lansing Township Fire Department, were seen on site.

Police were seen interviewing bystanders and asking them if they had seen anyone. K-9s were also seen searching the area. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News they also deployed drones, albeit unsuccessfully.