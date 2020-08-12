LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials executed a search warrant related to dog fighting in the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue in Lansing today.
Ingham County Animal Control along with Lansing Police removed seven adult dogs and a litter of puppies from a home after multiple complaints were given to animal control which prompted an investigation.
The dogs are currently in the care of Animal Control staff while the investigation continues.
The suspected owners were on scene at the time the search warrant was executed and were cooperating with law enforcement.
Dog fighting is a felony violation of the Michigan State Law and can be investigated by any Michigan Law enforcement agency.
Ingham County has zero-tolerance for animal cruelty as well as neglect and complaints can be left anonymously.
Officials seize alleged fighting dogs in Lansing
