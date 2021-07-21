Officials stress carbon monoxide awareness after Faster Horses deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the greater Jackson area mourns the loss of three young men who died at faster horses last weekend, it has brought awareness to a deadly problem that’s often overlooked.

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills hundreds of people in the United States every year and oftentimes is something that usually can be prevented.

It is colorless, odorless and it’s undetectable by humans; carbon monoxide is known as the invisible killer. At least one family from Jackson now says they plan to make it their mission to help educate others on the dangers of carbon monoxide so hopefully, at least one person can avoid the same fate as their son and his friends.

Jerry and Meeka Sova lost their son Kole on Saturday; he died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses. Two of Kole’s friends, Dawson Brown and Richie Mays also died from the contamination, while two other young men they were with remain in the hospital in critical condition.

“Every time our boys go away we try to warn them of… I have a list you know be careful, be smart, mind your business, be careful with this that and the other. How often do you tell your kids ‘watch out for carbon monoxide’?”, said Jerry Sova.

Sova continues,

“There’s so many generators and trailers down there … it’s just like how did it happen to our boys?… at first we blamed ourselves but this was just such a freak thing.”

Michael Mcleieer is the former president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association and said there is one true way to be safe from carbon monoxide,

“Working carbon monoxide alarms, one on each level of the home inside and outside the sleeping areas is going to be the best level of defense to make sure that an unthinkable tragedy doesn’t happen to you and your family… Now is the time we should take to push that test button, make sure the carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are actually working.”

Mcleieer also recommends testing alarms once a month, having a service check on all heating and gas-powered appliances every year, not running your car in an enclosed space and never run generators or gas-powered machines inside – even if the windows are open.

“Carbon Monoxide alarms can be purchased from any of the big box stores, anywhere they’re selling fire extinguishers, smoke alarms … they usually run anywhere from $12-20 in price” says Mcleieer.

The Sovas now have a new mission- to not let anyone else feel this same pain.

“We never know if it would make a difference, but we’re going to do our damndest to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

For more information on the best ways to stay safe, click here.