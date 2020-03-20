Officials: There are now 9 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials say there are nine cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County as of this evening.

The Ingham County Health Department made the announcement just after 7:00 p.m. as the Ingham County Emergency Operations Center remains open and actively working on the COVID-19 response.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

