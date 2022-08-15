EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Active Violence Training exercise is coming to Grand Ledge High School on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The training will be hosted by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police Department, Grand Ledge Fire Department and Grand Ledge Public Schools.

“This is part of our continued effort to prepare and train for an effective multi-agency response to an active violence incident in the tri-county area,” said Lt. Scott Brooks with the Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Grand Ledge High School campus and Neff Elementary will be closed to the public from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Beagle Middle School will be closed until noon.

The closures include all athletic fields at the high school and at Beagle during these hours.

Additionally, Kent Street between Jenne Street and Green Street will be closed to the public.

Those living on Kent Street within the closure can come and go as needed, but the access drive from Beagle Middle School to M-43 will be closed until around noon.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area if possible and stay clear of the training sites,” continued Brooks.