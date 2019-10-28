Officials warn residents about phone scam in Ingham County

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is extending shooting range hours on the weekends to help hunters prepare for the firearm deer season.

In addition to ranges being open every day from October 30th to November 18th, the extended shooting hours will be available the weekends prior to November 15th. Shooting ranges will even be open on Veterans' Day.

On November 2-3 and 9-10, Ortonville and Pontiac Lake will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while Rose Lake and Sharonville will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The weekday shooting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Ortonville and Pontiac Lake as well as 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Rose Lake and Sharonville.