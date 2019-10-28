Officials warn residents about phone scam in Ingham County

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Officers received several complaints where the caller claims to be a Deputy or administrator from the Sheriff’s Office who is calling about a violation of the law or arrest of a loved one.

The caller requests money or gift cards to solve the issue and according to the Facebook post by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office scams like this have resulted in people losing several thousand dollars.

The Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind residents that they will never call to demand money and to hang up immediately without confirming any information if you receive this kind of call.

After hanging up call the agency directly using a directory and not the number the caller may provide you to verify any information. The post also states to not give money to people you don’t know over the phone or computer.

