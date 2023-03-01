IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office helped get a horse named Baby unstuck from a hole Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office did not say how she ended up there.

(Photo/ Ionia County Sherif”s Office)

Deputies with Ionia, as well as Cindy Cotter of Ionia Rental, Ionia County Central Dispatch, and R. E. Ruehs towing worked together to rescue the galloping girl.

“We were able to get her out with only a few bumps and bruises (mostly egos) and the Undersheriff’s car smelling like horse manure!!! Great teamwork!!!” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.