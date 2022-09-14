JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single car crash that killed a man Tuesday.

County deputies, Michigan State Police, the Liberty Township Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to a single car crash around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty Township.

According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, 43-year-old Benjamin Langenderfer was heading south on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road when his car veered off the road.

Langenderfer then overcorrected and re-entered the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and subsequently causing the 2015 Kia Optima to overturn multiple times.

The Ohio man died as a result of his injuries at the crash site.

Schuette says it is still unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash.

For more information, call Undersheriff Christoper A. Simpson at 517-768-7904.